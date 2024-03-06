How are candidates endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton doing?

Texas’ primary election will be a test of the political power of both Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Abbott has endorsed candidates who support his plan for education savings accounts, while Paxton is looking to unseat every Republican who voted to impeach him over accusations he abused his office to help real estate investor Nate Paul.

Paxton endorsed 34 challengers to Republican incumbents, while Abbott has endorsed 10.

Abbott appeared to be having a strong night after most counties released their unofficial early voting results. In House District 11, Nacogdoches County Republican incumbent Travis Clardy received only 38.6% of the vote compared to 61.4% for Abbott-backed challenger Joanne Shofner, according to results reported by the Associated Press.

In House District 121, San Antonio Republican Steve Allison only secured 39.5% of the vote compared to 54% for challenger Marc LaHood.

If Abbott is able to unseat five or six incumbents, that will send a strong message and cement the governor’s political power, said Rice University political science professor Mark Jones.

It will strengthen Abbott’s hand when he goes to pass his school choice voucher bills in the 2025 legislative session, Jones said.

Paxton didn’t appear to be having similar success after early results posted Tuesday. Incumbents were leading in most of the races where the Attorney General endorsed challengers.

However, Jones noted Paxton’s involvement may have already had an intended effect by making these races more difficult for the incumbents than they would have been otherwise.

It’s Paxton’s way of signaling that there will be consequences for crossing him, Jones said.