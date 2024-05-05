Candidates endorsed by county judge lead in race for Tarrant Appraisal District board

Candidates endorsed by Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare are leading their races for the three seats on the appraisal district board.

Eric Morris, a 24-year old Haltom City council member, has 54.34% of the vote in Place 1, Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem Callie Rigney holds 62.72% of the Place 2 vote and real estate investor Matt Bryant has 50.53% of the Place 3 vote, according to unofficial early voting results.

A PAC called Tarrant Taxpayer Advocates — which endorsed the three candidates — stated said they would cap appraisals (which is not allowed by state law) and would push to move appraisals to a three year cycle, which critics say would drain school districts and other taxing entities of funding.

This is the first time voters have had a say in who oversees the appraisal district. The Legislature this past session added three elected seats in counties with a population of more than 75,000.

The appraisal district sets property values for tax purposes.