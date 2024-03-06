Candidates have dropped after Super Tuesday, but remaining Election 2024 primaries will go on

Some voters around the country may be wondering if their primary elections will be canceled following candidates dropping out after Super Tuesday, but polls should still be open as scheduled.

Voters can expect to see all candidates' names on their ballots, regardless if they dropped out of the race, Ashley McKnight-Taylor, communications director for Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in Florida, told FOX 13.

Florida's primary election is scheduled for March 19.

Florida's deadline for removing names from the primary ballot has already passed, McKnight-Taylor said.

"Florida law has a deadline for which candidates must officially withdraw in order to have their names removed from the ballot," she said. "That deadline was the middle of December. So, any candidates who withdrew or suspended their campaigns after that date will still appear on the ballot."

Republican presidential candidates who will still be on the ballot include Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump. Only Trump is still actively campaigning.

Voters can still cast their ballot for candidates who have dropped out, and they'll still be counted, according to McKnight-Taylor.

"It absolutely still counts, and that's the beauty of it. Voters. That's their choice. They're allowed to come and have their voices be heard," McKnight-Taylor told the TV station.

If a candidate who dropped out wins, which is rare, an official process will take place for each party, McKnight-Taylor said.

I voted for a candidate that dropped out, what happened to my ballot?

Voters' ballots will still count despite voting for a candidate who dropped out.

For example, Nikki Haley suspended her Republican presidential campaign after only winning Vermont, which led to her securing 89 delegates, according to the Associated Press. Republican Party rules allow states to award all of their delegates to the candidate with the most votes, CBS News reported.

A person uses a ballot drop box during Super Tuesday in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that,” Haley said Wednesday. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Josh Putnam, a political scientist specializing in delegate rules, told CBS News that delegates in "the vast majority of cases are locked in" to a candidate heading toward the Republican National Convention.

Jonathan Limehouse covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at JLimehouse@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is my primary election canceled after candidates drop out?