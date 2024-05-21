Candidates for Delaware's next governor weigh in on Black maternal health, food deserts

From left, candidates for Delaware governor include Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Republican candidate Jerry Price, House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former DNREC Secretary Collin O'Mara.

Four candidates for Delaware’s next governor weighed in on a variety of topics during a gubernatorial forum Monday hosted by the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle.

The debate was moderated by Kerwin Gaines, the host of DETV’s The Agenda, who questioned candidates on their plans to improve employment opportunities for Black and brown residents, as well as address racial disparities in health care outcomes, among others.

Questions were also taken from those in attendance Monday, which ranged from addressing food deserts along the Route 9 corridor to the candidates’ positions on women’s reproductive rights.

Democratic candidates Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Collin O’Mara, and Republican challenger state House Minority Leader Mike Ramone were in attendance.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jerrold Price was not present Monday evening.

To rewatch the debate, visit the Urban League's Facebook page.

Here are some takeaways:

Employment for Black, brown Delawareans

In Delaware, the statewide unemployment rate is 3.9%, Gaines said.

“However, for Black and brown folks, the rate is currently 5.2%,” he said. “This is a huge concern. As governor, what will you do to ensure that the unemployment rate of black and brown folks are more reflective of the overall state rate?”

Delaware gubernatorial candidate New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer reacts during the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League debate on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle.

Meyer: Would focus on improving Delaware’s schools, changing the state’s funding formula which hasn’t been touched in decades. He said you won’t solve the “economic disparities unless you truly address the education disparities in the state.”

O’Mara: Would prioritize investments in Black and brown communities. He said “we should be putting as much investment in Route 9 as we’re investing in the Riverfront or Market Street” in Wilmington.

Hall-Long: Pledged employing a diverse cabinet if elected governor while “leaning in” to make sure resources from all the state offices are accessible. “We need to make sure all people have economic opportunity – and as an educator, with STEM and STEAM we’ll make it happen.”

Ramone: As a businessman, he said he “knows business” and would ensure the right incentives and environments are developed so communities are successful. “If Wilmington is not successful in doing this, Delaware will not be successful as a state.”

Black maternal health outcomes

Overall health disparities between Black and brown people and other racial groups “is large,” Gaines said.

“Despite accounting for 20% of live births, Black women in Delaware represented 78% of pregnancy-related deaths, mirroring national trends,” he said, asking candidates how they would address the disparity.

Delaware gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long answers a question during the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League debates Monday, May 20, 2024, at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle, DE.

Hall-Long: Pointed to her work as a nurse and efforts on the state level to lower the colorectal cancer rates among Black men and women, indicating she’d continue her efforts to close racial disparities in Black maternal health outcomes as well.

Meyer: Promised to expand statewide on various New Castle County efforts he has implemented, like the Hope Center’s access to “decent, quality, free primary care.” He also is calling for the creation of a medical school in Delaware, which would recruit diverse doctors.

O’Mara: Pledged to invest “in a real way” that helps give accessibility to all those seeking health care coverage. He pointed to Delaware’s high health care costs and lack of competition in the insurance market.

Ramone: Envisions a health care system that is “proactive, not reactive,” which he said is not what Delawareans currently receive. He also pointed to the General Assembly’s legislative efforts to pass bills that aim to address Black maternal health outcomes.

Women’s reproductive rights

One of the first questions asked of candidates Monday by those in attendance was about women’s reproductive rights, specifically focusing on abortion.

Delaware gubernatorial candidate State Rep. Michael Ramone answers a question during the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League debates on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle.

Ramone: Supports a woman's right to choose and would like to see more support for women overall so “the choice isn’t out of desperation.”

O’Mara: Supports a woman’s right to choose and pledged, as governor, he would ensure abortion access is enshrined in the state Constitution.

Meyer: Supports a woman’s right to choose, and remarked that there is “no room for government” in a doctor’s office.

Hall-Long: Supports a woman’s right to choose, and pledged to ensure Medicaid coverage for the procedure.

Food deserts, banking deserts, poor pedestrian access

The last question taken from the crowd wanted candidates to explain how they’d address the food desert, banking desert and poor pedestrian access that is the Route 9 corridor, where the gubernatorial forum took place.

Delaware gubernatorial candidate former DNREC Secretary Collin O'Mara answers a question during the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League debate on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle.

O’Mara: Would focus on striking public-private partnerships and investing in communities across the state that face a lack of access. Making intentional investments – like building a mixed-use affordable housing unit that has space for a grocery store or banking – is the way, he said.

Meyer: Would strike public-private partnerships to incentivize grocery stores to locate in the area and to build quality housing. He said “it takes a community working together” to address these issues, noting work being done to study cancer rates in the Route 9 area.

Hall-Long: Pledged to bring “better plans” for addressing these issues, like apprenticeships and ensuring “good working jobs.” She also pointed out that these issues are “social determinants” of health, too.

Ramone: Proposed developing mentoring programs in a public-private partnership with community entrepreneurs. He pledged to bring everyone to the table to discuss options and what is needed in the community.

