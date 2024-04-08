Candidates begin filing to replace Regina Hill

As of noon Monday, Orlando began allowing candidates to officially file for the race to become Orlando’s newest commissioner.

Whoever is picked in the May 21 election will replace Regina Hill, who was suspended after being hit with seven felony charges alleging elder exploitation last month.

So far, a half dozen people have announced their intention to seek the seat, including a mixture of community activists, a former state representative and small business owners.

All are expected to center their campaigns around issues that Parramore residents care heavily about: homelessness and housing affordability, economic success of the area and safety.

In order to appear on the ballot, they must collect 627 signatures or pay a $2,288.76 fee by Tuesday, April 16.

Below is a list of known potential candidates as of Monday and a preview of their platforms:

Travaris McCurdy

Former State Rep. Travaris “Tray” McCurdy became the first confirmed candidate on the ballot Monday, according to the city clerk’s website.

McCurdy was widely expected to seek the seat after political insiders said he was making phone calls to gauge support.

He received an early boost Monday when Onyx Magazine publisher Rich Black, who was also expected to run, endorsed his campaign.

McCurdy said his experience set him apart from the field.

“I want to do as much outreach as possible. I know there are a lot of things that are coming down the pipeline for District Five,” he said. “For instance, a lot of minority small business owners, I would like to see to help them get their minority certifications so they can play and get more opportunities when you talk about government contracts.”

Shaniqua “Shan” Rose

Activist Shan Rose, who ran against Hill and lost in 2021, became the first candidate to officially announce their intention to run shortly after Hill was suspended last week.

Rose was another name mentioned in political circles even before Hill’s suspension.

She currently works as the CRA executive director for the Town of Eatonville and leaned into her nonprofit work with business development when she spoke about her platform.

She said housing affordability was her number one priority.

“Property owners are facing high insurance increases. Rent is unaffordable to live anywhere, so affordability as a whole,” she said. “I would also include safer neighborhoods [in my priority list].”

Lawanna Gelzer

Activist Lawanna Gelzer decided to switch her campaign from election supervisor to District Five commissioner after heavy community pressure, she said, detailing a 50-person fish fry on Friday where she made her official announcement.

Gelzer was widely expected to jump into the race before that, but kept her intentions close to her chest.

She’s prides herself on being an antagonist and a fighter, and is no fan of Mayor Buddy Dyer. She would be an obstruction to Dyer’s goal of maintaining council decorum during his final years in office.

Gelzer is leaning into her financial background, calling for audits of city and nonprofit spending, and said she wanted to increase District Five representation on lower-level boards.

“The district needs somebody with true leadership and the district needs a person who understand what true representation is, and the person is me,” she explained. “Don’t tell me we don’t have qualified people in district five. We do.”

Miles Mulrain

Anti-violence and racial justice activist Miles Mulrain was the second candidate to publicly announce their intention to seek the seat.

Though he is a political newcomer, Mulrain has years of experience working with different city departments and community groups.

His platform has grown over the years, and he said becoming a commissioner was a natural evolution in his career.

He said his priority would be to help constituents get financial and housing security, and beautify the neighborhoods he would oversee.

“We just need focusing on residents, focusing on the people who are here,” he said. “Whether it’s the homeowners, the residents, the youth, we got so many great things to offer in District Five from attractions and venues that sometimes we get caught up in the mix.”

Cameron Hope

Tax business owner Cameron Hope announced his intention to seek the seat immediately before Monday’s council meeting.

Hope’s life story has been one of change: as a young man, he was considered a celebrity and role model among kids in Winter Garden before he was arrested and sentenced on drug-related charges.

Hope served 14 years of his sentence, getting leniency for speaking out against drugs in messages to schools and the community and helping agents in other cases.

He said his work as a ticket broker for clubs and his tax work fueled his desire to run for the council seat. His two major focuses are economic development and addressing the youth mental health cycle that often leads to prison.

“The community doesn’t equitably share the revenue [it generates from its clubs],” Hope said. “I just want to step up… economic development is our main objective.”

Tiakeysha Ellison

Business coach and tax preparer Tiakeysha Ellison, also a political newcomer, announced her candidacy following the Monday council meeting as she picked up her paperwork.

Ellison said her platform relies heavily on her experience and nonprofit work, in which she mentors young community members.

She also connects her journey to running for the commission to her battle with breast cancer.

She said her focuses will be on lifting small businesses and providing youth with more resources.

“I want to bring more youth into the into the entrepreneurship world,” she said. “I’ve been helping people purchase homes, start their businesses, [and] get credit and funding for their businesses and I felt like being the commission just expand my reach.”

