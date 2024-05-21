These are the candidates on the ballot for Multnomah County Commissioners race

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County voters will elect at least three new officials to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in 2024. Candidates are vying for seats in District 1, 2, 3 and 4. District 3 Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards is the only incumbent seeking reelection for the county commissioners race.

District 1

With Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran reaching her term limit, citizens in District 1 will look to elect a new commissioner this May. There are five candidates on the ballot for District 1.

Kenin Fitts : Executive Director of the Oregon Mental Health Consumers Association

Chris Henry : Former chair of Oregon’s Progressive Party Chris Henry

Vadim Mozyrsky : Administrative law judge and 2022 Portland City Council candidate

Meghan Moyer : Policy Director for Disability Rights Oregon

Margot Wheeler: Project Manager for the Multnomah County Treasury

District 2

The Board of Commissioners declared a vacancy for the District 2 seat in November of 2023 after former Commissioner Susheela Jayapal stepped down to run for a seat in Oregon’s Third Congressional District. Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced that he will retire in January of 2025.

Jayapal has served as Multnomah County Commissioner for five years and was scheduled to hold the position through the end of 2026 prior to her departure. Interim Commissioner Jesse Beason was sworn in as Jaypal’s temporary replacement in November. Citizens will now look to find an official replacement for the position. There are five candidates on the ballot for District 2.

Jessie Burke : Owner of the Society Hotel in Old Town

Sam Adams : Former mayor of Portland and city commissioner

Carlos Jermaine Richard : Multnomah County Department of Human Services Equity and Inclusion Manager

Nicholas Hara : Data consultant

Shannon Singleton: Career social worker and former Interim Director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services for the City of Portland and Multnomah County.

District 3

The District 3 race features the smallest number of candidates. Incumbent Julia Brim-Edwards will face a single challenger in the May primary.

Julia Brim-Edwards : Current Multnomah County Commissioner for District 3, Nike lobbyist, Portland Public Schools Board of Education member, Oregon State University Board of Trustees member

TJ Noddings: Housing navigator for unhoused Oregonians

District 4

Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann has reached her term limit and cannot seek reelection. There are three candidates on the ballot for District 4.

Timothy Youker : Local resident

Brian Knotts : Local business owner

Vince Jones-Dixon: Gresham City Councilman

