Candidate Shannon Jones Isadore on a new vision for House District 33

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When state representative Maxine Dexter announced her run for U.S. Congress, the question turned to who might replace her in Oregon’s 33rd House district, should Dexter win.

That specific district includes Northwest Portland, West Sylvan, Forest Heights, as well as North Portland’s Cathedral Park and Linnton neighborhoods.

Shannon Jones Isadore – a former Marine, investment broker and family psychotherapist – won the Democratic nomination for Oregon’s 33rd. In 2021, she founded the Oregon Change Clinic, a non-profit that provides culturally-sensitive addiction treatment and supportive housing in a former 37-bed hotel.

It’s her background in these areas that prompted her to run for the Oregon legislature.

“I knew it was time to step up and serve again when the issues that I’ve dedicated my life to working on — mental health, addiction and supportive housing — are some of the top issues that Oregonians are facing today,” she said.

The Oregon Change Clinic received around $4 million from the original Measure 110, which decriminalized street drugs. Jones Isadore said the funding helped the clinic extend capacity and hire additional people.

Regarding the recently passed HB 4002 – which reverses Measure 110 – Jones Isadore noted that, while in favor of it, she is keeping an eye on the deflection programs in particular.

“I grew up in the Albina district, mostly without my father due to drugs, due to incarceration,” she recalled. “And so I know how incarceration without access to treatment, how it can destroy people, how it can destroy families and communities.”

She continued, “It was clear that Measure 110 was not rendering the results that the voters had intended, so we needed to pivot and we needed to do something quickly. What I think is happening now that didn’t happen with Measure 110 is a collective buy-in working with various jurisdictions, various treatment providers, so that we can do well and get this right.”

Even though Jones Isadore has never run for public office, she is using some of her past experience to help her learn the ropes.

“I’m learning quite a bit and in the military we say, ‘at the speed of instruction,'” she noted. “I would also say I’m working with and getting to know lots of current and former state elected officials and I’ll just do my very best. I know that I’m going to serve with honor and integrity and give it my all.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

