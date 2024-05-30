Candidate Forum Set for June 4

May 30—Candidates for the Oklahoma House and Oklahoma Senate will speak on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at a candidate forum at East Central University. The event will be in the Estep Room of the Bill S. Cole University Center.

The primary election for House District 25 and Senate District 13 will be on June 18. Because all of the candidates are Republican, the outcome of these races will be decided by the primary election. The objective of the candidate forum is to provide citizens an opportunity to hear from the candidates and meet them face to face.

The candidate forum will begin with Senate candidates. The incumbent Sen. Greg McCortney, is being challenged by Jonathan Wingard and Rob Crowley. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., candidates will make opening statements and answer three questions from a moderator.

The candidates for the House are the incumbent Rep. Ronny Johns and challenger Robert Burch. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., candidates will make opening statements and answer three questions from a moderator.

The candidate forum is sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club and ECU's chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society. For more information, contact Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.

After the forum, candidates will be available to answer additional questions from voters. The event will be live-streamed on Ada Sunrise Rotary Club's Facebook page and will be recorded for later viewing to be posted at https://www.adasunriserotary.org/