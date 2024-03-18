Cancun for $192 roundtrip out of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport; other cheap flights to Mexico

Prepare your passport for paradise. As sunny days approach, Dallas-Fort Worth residents are searching for an escape from an oppressive Texas summer. Perhaps a tropical escape?

Mexico shares a border with Texas which makes it awfully convenient. A short flight means a cheap flight. This is the best option for a Texan to travel abroad.

Flights are also getting cheaper. Comparing February 2023 to February 2024, flight costs have gone down 6%. With that data, you can say flights are currently offered at discounted rates.

Take a peek, here are five airlines with the cheapest flights to Mexico.

The following prices are for early May, which is the cheapest time to travel in the spring/summer season. The last week of May, prices begin to rise into the $400 range. All flights are round trip for a week-long vacation — found on each airline’s website.

Spirit

Alyssa Masiano from Picture it Travel Co. told the Star-Telegram that Spirit Airline’s bread and butter is flights to Mexico, specifically Cancun, and to points south. While Spirit is not the most comfortable flight you can take, it is reliable. Because of their specialty in flying to Mexico, they constantly have flights leaving. If you miss your flight or the weather interferes, you can hop on another one. One checked bag costs $36 is paying for it online and $50 if paying at the gate.

Here are the cheapest flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW):

Cancun (CUN): $192

Costa Rica (FON): $306

Southwest

Southwest Airlines only flies out of Dallas Love Field. However, since it is Southwest’s hub, you can still find great deals. You are allowed to check up to two free bags and no seats are assigned.

Cancun (CUN): $256

Cozumel (CZM): $343

United

United Airlines is another popular airline that flies to every major city in Mexico. You can bring on a free carry-on and any extra bags are to be checked.

Flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth:

Mexico City (MEX): $318

Monterrey (MTY): $289

American

Dallas/Fort Worth is the hub for American Airlines. While they also fly out of Dallas Love Field, flights are much more reasonable from its primary location. You are allowed one carry-on item and one personal item.

Flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth:

Cancun (CUN): $234

Mexico City (MEX): $346

Cabo (SDJ): $355

Monterrey (MTY): $221

Delta

While Delta Airlines is larger on the west coast, but they do have great prices for us in Texas. With assigned seating and standard bag guidelines, Delta is a reliable choice.

Flights out of Dallas/Fort Worth:

Cancun (CUN): $299

Mexico City (MEX): $305

Monterrey (MTY): $248