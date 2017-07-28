Cancer-stricken black labrador given tearful hero's military farewell before he is put down

A 10-year-old black labrador who served for three years in Afghanistan was given a tearful farewell in a beautiful military ceremony before he was put down.

Cena received a hero's farewell in Michigan on Wednesday just days after his owner Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung completed a bucket list for the heroic animal.

Cena a 10-year-old black lab who was a military service dog

The dog, who was diagnosed with bone cancer two weeks ago, was a bomb sniffer for the Marines until he retired in 2014.

His owner was paired up with the animal in 2009 and 2010 while on a tour of Afghanistan.

His owner fought back tears

A crowd of hundreds watched as the farewell ceremony took place and his owner carried him on his shoulders.

Following the ceremony, the dog was put to sleep.

Mr DeYoung then tearfully carried his casket, which was covered by an American flag.

Following their retirement, Mr DeYoung adopted the dog, who helped him deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder.



He said that during their service together, he had carried Cena across rivers and thrown his body over him while under heavy fire from the Taliban.

The two also kept each other warm during cold desert nights, and the dog was his sole comfort when he lost seven friends in three weeks.



"My whole adult life I've had Cena," he said.

"When I was 19 overseas learning how to be responsible, I had Cena. And now I'm 27 and I'm having to say goodbye to one of the biggest pieces of my life."