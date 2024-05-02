Canandaigua road set for extensive revamp in major makeover project

CANANDAIGUA, NY — You might want to think twice about driving North Bloomfield Road in Canandaigua. It’s road construction season and work on North Bloomfield Road has begun.

Motorists can expect a bit of navigational pain in that northwest Canandaigua neighborhood for long-term gain.

“Road reconstruction projects are vital to keep roadways safe and accessible, and regular attention to infrastructure is necessary,” Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said.

What’s happening on this Canandaigua roadway?

Workers get down to business on a major construction project planned for North Bloomfield Road in Canandaigua.

North Bloomfield Road will be reconstructed. That means a complete rebuild of the road, installation of new sidewalks, a rebuild of the water and sewer utility lines and implementation of stormwater drainage improvements. Although the actual schedule may vary depending on weather conditions, the project is expected to last until May 2025.

Here’s how motorists will get around this Canandaigua neighborhood

During construction, North Bloomfield will be closed to all traffic except residents who live on North Bloomfield Road and in the Chosen Spot Apartments.

Residents on Dorset Drive, Douglas Drive, Arlington Park and Pickering Street will need to use Buffalo Street and Arlington Park to access their homes as access from North Bloomfield will be blocked off.

A detour will be set up to direct traffic around North Bloomfield via North Street, Outhouse Road and Buffalo Street.

Access to the YMCA, the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center and Constellation Brands will be maintained via North Street.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Canandaigua NY road set for extensive revamp in major makeover project