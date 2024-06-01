Canandaigua man convicted on rape charges sentenced to 35 years in prison

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A former Canandaigua man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison after several felony convictions that include rape charges.

Alexander Kise, 21, was convicted in March of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree coercion, two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree menacing, according to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office.

Kise will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Kise was sentenced by the Hon. Richard Healy, who was brought in to preside over the sentencing as Ontario County Court Judge Brian D. Dennis recused himself. Kise also is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge in an alleged attempt to have Judge Dennis, the prosecutor on the case and the victim killed after Kise’s trial.

In a statement, Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford said a young woman who chose to stand up to Kise finally saw the result of her bravery.

“The court recognized the terror inflicted upon this young woman and her family by Alexander Kise, sentencing him to 35 years in prison,” Wolford stated.

No court appearances on the alleged murder-for-hire plot have been scheduled. Two others, inlcuding Kise's girlfirend and a minor, also are facing charges.

