Canal Street apartment shooting investigation reveals 'targeted attack'

ELLENVILLE - Village police are seeking three suspects in connection with the shooting of a man at an apartment on Canal Street Friday night.

Police said they received a report of a gunshot wound victim at the Canal Lock Apartments at about 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found a man bleeding uncontrollably from a gunshot wound and gave him immediate emergency medical treatment. The officers applied a tourniquet to the wound and were able to get the bleeding under control, police said.

The man, who was not further identified by police, also received treatment at the scene by paramedics from the Ellenville Rescue Squad. He then was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he is undergoing further treatment.

Village police said they immediately began an investigation in conjuction with Ulster County's sheriff's office and district attorney's office and state police troopers and investigators.

That investigation determined that three armed suspects entered the apartment building and proceeded to a specific apartment, which was occupied by the victim, another man, two women and two children.

The suspects tried to force their way into the apartment, but a struggle took place at the door. One shot was fired into the apartment, striking the victim.

The suspects, who were described as being between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with thin builds and wearing ski masks and dark clothing, fled on foot after the shooting.

Ellenville police are asking anyone with relevant information about the shooting to call them at 845-647-4422 or leave a message on their Facebook page.

"This was not a random act of violence," Ellenville Police Chief Philip S. Mattracion said in a statement. "We do know that this was a targeted attack. The suspects in this case knew who they were going after."

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and thePoughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ellenville apartment shooting investigation reveals 'targeted attack'