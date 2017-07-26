Canadian military after Trump announcement: We welcome transgender people

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy Band play music during Pride Day in Toronto on July 3, 2016. (DND Image Gallery)

After President Trump announced Wednesday that transgender people would be barred from serving in the military, the Canadian Armed Forces took a different tack.

In an apparent jab at its southern neighbor, the Canadian military invited individuals “of all sexual orientations and gender identities” to join the ranks.

“We welcome Cdns of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Join us! #DiversityIsOurStrength #ForcesJobs,” a tweet sent from the official Canadian Armed Forces handle read. It was punctuated with a link to Forces job listings.





Earlier Wednesday, Trump suddenly announced on Twitter his administration’s new policy banning transgender individuals from serving in the military “in any capacity.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





The reversal of the Obama-era policy was announced abruptly, and was met with criticism for both its substance and the method with which it was made public. The White House admitted at Wednesday’s press briefing that there was not yet a plan for implementation or a decision about whether the thousands of transgender soldiers currently serving would be dismissed.

