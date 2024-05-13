Canadian man sentenced after attempting to smuggle over 2,000 pounds of marijuana into U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted of trying to smuggle more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On July 27, 2023, 20-year-old Ajaypal Dhillon drove a commercial tractor-trailer to the Peace Bridge Port of Entry, claiming to inspectors that he was transporting frozen waffles to a Publix in Georgia. Publix representatives stated that the shipment was not expected.

Dhillon was referred to secondary inspection where Customs and Border Protection officers discovered boxes of over 2,000 pounds of marijuana and over 50 kilograms of ketamine.

An investigation found that Dhillon had made five fraudulent trips before, four of which he claimed were for transporting candy.

The fifth fraudulent trip was also for transporting waffles as the last attempt to transport “candy” was denied.

