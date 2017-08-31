Canadian Cavallini will play in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini has signed a contract to play with Puebla FC in the Mexican Apertura tournament.

Puebla announced the move Thursday. Last season, Cavallini played for Uruguay's Penarol, where he scored six goals in 11 matches.

Cavallini, who played for team Canada in the last Gold Cup, is the first Canadian player in Mexico's top flight since Isidro Sanchez suited for Puebla in 2008.

The 24-year-old striker has played his whole professional career in Uruguay, having stints with Juventud, Nacional and Fenix.

Puebla, which is last in the Apertura standings after seven games, did not reveal more details about the contract.