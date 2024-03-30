Canada's mild winter disrupts Arctic ice road

STORY: The Winter Road, which serves the region accessible only by air for 10 months of the year, opened with a two-week delay in the middle of February, disrupting movement of goods along the ice road built over 64 frozen lakes.

The delays in building the Winter Road, which first became operational in 1982, have happened in the past, but this year's is the longest delay in recent years, according to Tom Hoefer, senior advisor to the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines.

"This is a really underdeveloped region," said Hoefer. "Any mine that gets discovered up here is generally going to be off of the roads or off of power lines and out in the middle of nowhere."