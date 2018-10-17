    Canada legalizes recreational cannabis

    Canada legalizes recreational cannabis

    A customer holding a cannabis product gestures while leaving the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Oct. 17, 2018. (Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters)

    Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis on Wednesday, but a legal buzz will be hard to come by in its biggest cities. Some, including Toronto and Vancouver, will have no stores open.

    Still, it’s a historic day, as adult Canadians will be able to legally smoke recreational marijuana after nearly a century-long ban.

    However, provincial governments’ approval of only a small number of shops so far, and a shortage of weed supplied to these stores, means most Canadians’ first toke on Wednesday will likely be of black-market pot. (Reuters)

