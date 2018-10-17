Canada legalizes recreational cannabis

Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis on Wednesday, but a legal buzz will be hard to come by in its biggest cities. Some, including Toronto and Vancouver, will have no stores open.

Still, it’s a historic day, as adult Canadians will be able to legally smoke recreational marijuana after nearly a century-long ban.

However, provincial governments’ approval of only a small number of shops so far, and a shortage of weed supplied to these stores, means most Canadians’ first toke on Wednesday will likely be of black-market pot. (Reuters)

