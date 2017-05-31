In Canada, a law says workplace has role in fighting domestic violence

Like her mother, Michelle Gawronsky spent several years in an abusive marriage. One night, after an especially brutal fight, she packed up her four young children and drove to her mother’s house in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“I just looked at my kids and said they should not be going through this, especially not my daughters,” she recalls.

Also like her mother, the late Kathleen St. Godard, Ms. Gawronsky escaped her marriage safely and found support within her community. But her road was easier, and a key difference was how her employer treated her.

She explains that when Ms. St. Godard left her home and moved her children to a women’s shelter in the late 1980s, she asked for time off from her job as a teaching aide so she could find safer, more permanent housing. She was subsequently fired and spent 18 months living on social assistance.

Years later, Gawronsky’s boss gave her a week of paid time off so she could move and go to court to get a restraining order. She continued work as a health care aide and, with her employer’s support, sought out family counseling and eventually put her marriage back together.

Now, as president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, Grawonsky is part of a movement of provincial legislators and unions, in Canada and abroad, advocating for measures to guarantee paid leave and job security for victims of domestic violence. If they succeed, the new rules would be a groundbreaking addition to resources already in place to help such victims.

Proponents argue that such benefits help increase transparency around what has long been treated as a private issue. Furthermore, they say, surer economic footing clears away a major obstacle for people trying to move on from abusive situations.

“It will give [the victim] time to make the move, to get things together and assess what to do next,” says Anuradha Dugal, director of violence prevention for the Canadian Women’s Foundation, a lobby group that helps raise funds for women’s shelters. “While she’s doing that, she needs to know she has a job to go back to,” she says.

AN ECONOMIC PROBLEM

Since the first Canadian women’s shelter opened in Toronto in 1973, activists here have made significant strides toward establishing resources for victims of domestic abuse. Women’s shelters across the country are publicly funded, police forces are trained to press charges and, Ms. Dugal says, women are less often blamed for the violence than they were in previous decades.

Even so, women still face enormous barriers to leaving an abusive relationship. Among the most important is uncertainty over whether they will be able to provide for themselves and their children. According to a 2014 survey by the Washington-based National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), lower incomes, and higher rates of food and housing insecurity, are associated with higher incidences of abuse for both men and women. One in 10 women and 1 in 25 men who have experienced domestic abuse reported having missed school or work as a result. Despite improvements, a little over half of victims who need transitional housing in the United States can’t get it, according to NNEDV.

Concerns about financial stability are often borne out. A separate 2014 survey of more than 8,000 Canadian workers, sponsored by the Canadian Labour Congress, found 34 percent of respondents reporting that they had been abused by their intimate partners, and that nearly 9 percent of those had been fired because of it. A 2009 survey estimated that victims of domestic violence lose a combined $20 million a year in wages.

“What we’re trying to establish is, this is a specific issue and it should be recognized as such,” says Barb MacQuarrie, the CLC survey’s architect and the community director of the Centre for Education on Violence Against Women and Children at the University of Western Ontario, in London, Ontario. “Instead of being a problem that an individual needs to be ashamed of, it becomes a problem for the workplace to solve.”

Gawronsky says that financial worries stopped her mother from leaving her marriage until it was almost too late. Their home in rural Manitoba was filled with guns and at times, St. Godard’s husband threatened her and their children at gunpoint. She tried to leave twice before leaving for good, but returned both times because of concerns about how she would support herself if she lost her job.