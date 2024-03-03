Campus notes: March 3, 2024

Mar. 3—The following area students graduated from Commonwealth University in the fall:

Bloomsburg: Rachael Brown, Denver, with high distinction; Jacob Caskie, Rockland Township; Benjamin Consigli, Zionsville; Issac Deisher and Marckens Griffon, Blandon; Delanie Gossert, Shillington; Valerie Mackey, Wyomissing; Alexis Monahan, Douglassville; Samantha Moser, Exeter Township; Peyton Ordway and Nikhil Verma, Gilbertsville; Tasha Santiago, Reading; Kendra Yeboah, Breinigsville.

Lock Haven: Thomas Snyder, Reading.

MADISON, Wis (March 1, 2024) — A total of 1,966 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 17, 2023, including students from your area.

Just more than 1,300 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center. The ceremony was livestreamed so that friends and family from around the world could watch. UW issued 1,459 bachelor's degrees, 387 master's degrees, and 120 doctoral degrees.

The keynote speaker was Michael Finley, a Badger basketball legend, NBA All-Star and assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks.

"The fast track isn't always the best track," Finley told the graduates. "You can miss something valuable that way. I learned about patience and humility — that growth doesn't come when everyone is watching but by how hard you work when nobody is."

In her remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said that while every graduating class is special, the Class of 2023 had the distinction of earning degrees on UW-Madison's 175th anniversary.

"Some will tell you that the problems facing our world and our planet are impossible to solve," Mnookin said. "So my message to you today is simple: Don't believe it. Do not be deterred by what others have labeled impossible."

Here are the degree recipients from your area:

University of Wisconsin

Jesse Eddinger, Fleetwood, received a master of science degree in environmental conservation from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Honor society

Alan Heckman, Breinigsville, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Heckman attends the University of Lynchburg, Va.

