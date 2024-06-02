Campus notes: June 2, 2024

Honors are indicated as follows: ***with highest distinction; **with high distinction; *with distinction.

Emily Ficco, Myerstown received a doctor of pharmacy and bachelor of science degree in pharmaceutical sciences from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Albany, N.Y.

McDaniel College

*Makayla Rose Calamita, Richmond Township, received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.

Misericordia U.

The following area students were eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies for bachelor of science degrees at Misericordia University, Dallas, Luzerne County:

Alexis Bialek, Oley, early childhood and special education; Jocelyn King, Shillington, medical imaging; Maya Luse, Kempton, biology; Cassy Owens, Mohnton, health science.

Wilkes U.

The following area students received degrees from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre:

Doctor of pharmacy: Nicole Arbogast, Maidencreek Township; Sierra Fisher, Hamburg;

Master of science in education: Andrea Heydt, Bechtelsville; Michelle Bence, Exeter Township; Kristen Kain, Elverson; Samantha McLean, Fleetwood; Courtney Anoia, Denver; Michelle Semian, Windsor Township; Marissa Pearson, Kutztown; Lindsey Rhodes, Myerstown; Catherine DeSantis and Jocelyn Gross, Reading; Michael Crimmins, Shoemakersville; Jodi Moyer, Sinking Spring.

Master of science in nursing: Rebecca Garritillo, Kutztown.

Bachelor of science: Jaden Greco, Denver, pharmacy. Tyler Batista Nieto, Denver; Maxine Bodnari, Rockland Township; Zachary Foote, Hamburg, biology. Andrew Slusser, Fleetwood; Erin Shober, Reading, mechanical engineering. Hannah Moser, Mertztown; Rebecca Ressel, Morgantown; MacKenzie Sweigart, Reading; Samual Dieffenbach, West Reading, nursing.

Bachelor of business administration: Matthew Davidheiser, Reading, management.

Lebanon Valley

The following area students received degrees from Lebanon Valley College:

Doctor of physical therapy: Angela Strock, Denver; Alicia Yoh, Myerstown.

Master of science: Alexa DeInnocentiis, South Heidelberg Township; Christiana Wagner, Womelsdorf; Jillian Croft, Lower Alsace Township; Pamina Nieves, Reading, speech-language pathology.

Master of business administration: Justin Schuetz, Mohnton.

Bachelor of arts: ***Jacqueline Wilson, Exeter Township, music. Ethan Angstadt, Wernersville, history. Grady Daub, Denver, music business. ***Meredith Haas, Mohrsville, English/political science.

Bachelor of science: ***Megan Eberly, Tulpehocken Township; ***Hana Neff, Wyomissing, early childhood/special education. ***Andrew Santoro, Sinking Spring; ***Morgan Carothers, Birdsboro, music education. Aubrey Pence, Exeter Township; **Erik Williams, Myerstown, psychology. *Carmen Rosselli, Pottstown; ***David Sgrignoli, Bethel Township, actuarial science. Victoria Reed, Hamburg, actuarial science/economics.

**Caleb Shunk, Wyomissing; ***Elizabeth Readdy, Spring Township, music/music education (also bachelor of arts). Cody Shay, Denver, physics. *Dylan Correll, Laureldale; Riley Houck, Douglassville, chemistry. *Gabriel Iacavone and **Isabella Getz, Wernersville, business administration. Jacob Phillips, Hamburg; ***Kendall Halsey, Reinholds; *Victoria Manmiller, Fleetwood, exercise science.

**Juliana Rodriguez, Reading; ***Kaylen Leiby, Kutztown; *Madison Kreider, Bethel, communication sciences and disorders. Kayla Border, Robesonia, creative arts/digital communications. Kyle Golden, Douglassville; *Vy Pham, Reading, digital communications.

Bachelor of music: Anna Heitmann, Shoemakersville, audio music production.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Adam Osgood, Reading, received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass. His senior thesis was “Design of SmallSat for Multiple Venus Atmospheric Probes.”

York College

The following area students graduated from York College:

Master of arts: Jack Grayson, Sinking Spring, strategic leadership and management.

Master of education: Kylee Paules, Blandon; Izabella Aldi, Kutztown; Kathleen Dolan, Exeter Township.

Bachelor of arts: Gabriella Falzone, Bally, healthcare administration.

Bachelor of business administration: O’Brien Byrnes, Adamstown, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Bachelor of science: Veronica Botch, Muhlenberg Township, accounting. Tyler Cloud, Adamstown; Ty Reinert, Douglassville, supply chain operations management. Matthew Purinton, Alburtis; Jason Keebler, Gilbertsville, mechanical engineering. Sarah Didget, Boyertown, respiratory therapy. Patrick Hanlon, Hamburg; Cody Eckenroth, Leesport, sport management. Evan Bohn, Hamburg, information technology management. Lisbeth Vivar, West Reading, criminal justice.

Bianca Martinez, Boyertown; Evan Mortimer, Gilbertsville; Cassidy Brown, Laureldale; Kaitlyn Munter, Exeter Township; Vale Bruck and Vanessa Langmead, Spring Township, nursing.

Cedar Crest

The following area students graduated from Cedar Crest College, Allentown:

Awadh Albariqi, self-design. Sylver Boyer, Hamburg; Luz Rodriguez Ontiveros, Kutztown, psychology. Julie Snyder, Barto, applied psychology. Abigail Engle, Shoemakersville, dance. Janine Heffner, Kutztown, social work. Nikayah Hill, Kutztown, art. Madelynn Miller, Mertztown, English. Angelica Cotto and Elizabeth Diehl, Kutztown; Tahiyya Daves Green, Alburtis; Victoria Fenstermacher, Ava Leibold, Kylee Moyer and Haley Gambler, Mertztown, nursing.

Munthir Aljayzani, Reading; Hassan Alsolaimi, Breinigsville, business administration. Samantha McKim, Douglassville; Sarah Taylor, Boyertown; Lia Kuder, Barto, health science. Alyson Miller, Alburtis, secondary education. Liesel Quay, Kutztown, biology. Ama Nimako-Boateng, Reading, family/individual across the lifespan Andrea Fink, Hamburg; Casey Flanagan, Breinigsville, occupational therapy.

Piedmont U

Abigail Ryan, Fleetwood, graduated from Piedmont University, Demorest, Ga.

Scranton

Alexandra P. Weinstein and Nicole H. Weinstein, Mohnton earned master of accountancy degrees from the University of Scranton.

Osteopathic medicine

Muneeb Ali Shah, a 2013 Wilson High School graduate, from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

Shah has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College and a master’s from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He plans to enter an internal medicine residency at Reading Hospital.

Cumberlands

The following area students received degrees from University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.: Joseph Alessandrini, Robeson Township; James Christie, West Lawn; and Daniel Milloy, Blandon.

Bob Jones U.

The following area students graduated from Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.: Joshua Till, Myerstown, master of divinity; and Hannah Wenger, Denver, bachelor of music in voice performance.

Wenger won the university’s Concerto & Aria Contest Award.

Westminster

The following area students received bachelor of science degrees from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Lawrence County: Savannah Weller, Birdsboro, biology; Lauren Tanis, Maidencreek Township, nursing.

Art awards

Albright College students were honored for their artwork in the 2024 Annual Juried Student Exhibition. Wyatt Hunsberger, Wernersville, earned the $200 Dean’s Award for Metal triptych. Anthony Ortiz-Santana, Reading, and Giselle Walter, won honorable mention for their work.

Research day

Aidan Schmidt, Reading, presented research at the annual Undergraduate Research Day at Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y. He is a political science major.

Publications

Meredith Haas, Mohrsville, was editor in chief of La Vie Collegienne, the student newspaper at Lebanon Valley College. Jenna Angstadt, Newmanstown; Marina Biltcliff, Lower Heidelberg Township; and Isabella Getz, Wernersville, served as staff writers.

Katherine Buerke, Reading, was poetry editor of the Lebanon Valley Green Blotter literary magazine. Katelyn Price, Myerstown, was on the Reader Board.

Faculty awards

Lesley Goodman, associate professor of English at Albright College, has been named winner of the 2024 Dr. Henry P. and M. Paige Laughlin Faculty Award for distinguished teaching. Goodman was recognized for innovation and inclusivity and for revising the first-year writing program.

Patricia Turning, associate professor of history at Albright, earned the Class of ’49 Annadora Vesper Shirk Award for Faculty Scholarship. The award recognizes faculty who best exemplify a commitment to scholarship or creativity, with a focus on a specialized and recent body of work. Turning specializs in late medieval crime and punishment in the urban realm.

Elizabeth Polley, assistant professor of theatre at Albright, won the Laughlin Research Award for Faculty Scholarship. Polley works with students in theater, fashion and wardrobe. She is under contract to write The Wardrobe Supervisor’s Toolkit: A Comprehensive Guide to Wardrobe, the first published work dedicated to wardrobe management for live performance.

Lehigh honorees

The Lehigh University Teaching Assistant Award for the spring semester was presented to Theresa Mowad, Exeter Township. The award recognizes the excellence of graduate student teaching assistants.

Y Lam, Reading, received Lehigh’s Theodore U. Horger award for dedication and excellence in studio art, architecture, design and art history.

Items are supplied by the colleges involved.