Campus notes: June 16, 2024

The following area students graduated from Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.: Julia Mace, Kutztown, industrial/organizational psychology; Alexandra Kline, Lenhartsville, English; Aidan Schmidt, Wyomissing, political science.

U. of Alabama

The following area students graduated from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa:

Sean Brown, Douglassville, bachelor of arts and master of arts; Mary Kinsey, Cumru Township, bachelor of social work; Morgan Peacock, Lower Heidelberg Township, and Nicholas Wentling, Exeter Township, bachelor of science in commerce & business administration; Nicholas Thoma ,of Alburits (18011) received a Bachelor of Arts.

Lebanon Valley

Elianna Fitzpatrick, Kempton, received a bachelor’s degree in global studies/international business and Spanish with highest distinction from Lebanon Valley College.

Items are supplied by the colleges involved.