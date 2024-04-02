Campus building with PCBs linked to over 150 cancer cases at NC State, more tests coming

North Carolina State University alumni who attended classes at Poe Hall may have been exposed to a possible carcinogen as reported cancer cases among the former students have risen to 150, according to reports.

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected in building materials in October or November 2023 prompting Chancellor Randy Woodson and Vice Chancellor Warwick Arden to close Poe Hall and "bring in professionals to conduct more comprehensive testing," Arden said during a 39-minute webinar last week.

PCBs are "probable human carcinogens" that can negatively affect an individual's neurological, reproductive, immune and endocrine systems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

N.C. State conducted preliminary testing of materials in Poe Hall when an employee shared health concerns related to the building in August 2023 with the school's environmental health and safety unit, according to Arden.

"The concerns specifically mentioned PCBs, along with lead and asbestos," the vice chancellor said.

North Carolina State Wolfpack logo during the first half against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Jan. 30, 2024.

'This is very stressful,' NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson says about Poe Hall and alumni cancer concerns

More than 150 cancer cases in people who attended classes at Poe Hall have been reported to WRAL in Raleigh. Woodson said the school is not "formally collecting health data" because the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is working on its health hazard evaluation which includes the school providing the federal agency with information on all of the occupants in the building.

"I recognize that people are very eager for answers to their questions," Woodson said. "This is very stressful, and I know that. It's a particular concern to us that we move through this as quickly, but as thoroughly as we can."

N.C. State has created a website documenting its investigation into Poe Hall that dates back to August 2023 when the school received the initial concern from faculty, Arden said. The website will continue to be updated as the investigation into the campus building continues, he added.

The panel of speakers during the webinar — including Woodson, Arden, Epidemiologist Andrew F. Olshan and State Epidemiologist Zack Moore — answered various questions regarding Poe Hall.

"We know that this is a very challenging and personal situation for many members of the NC State community," Moore said. "(North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) heard directly from some of those people who are dealing with cancer or other serious health illnesses."

Poe Hall tested positive for PCBs in 2018, reports say

Poe Hall also tested positive for PCBs in 2018, according to records obtained by WRAL. A 2018 report from Matrix Health and Safety Consultants found that caulk samples collected on the exterior of Poe Hall showed levels of PCB that were 340 times above what the EPA considers "hazardous special waste," the TV station reported.

In a statement, Arden told some NC State employees that the 2018 testing was part of a waterproofing project and standard practice, according to WRAL.

"The scope of the renovation project included caulk replacement around windows and doors and around vertical and horizontal facades in both locations," Arden wrote in the statement obtained by the TV station.

What is NC State's Poe Hall?

Poe Hall is a "seven-story building" that's "built from concrete and precast stone panels composed in strong horizontal lines," according to N.C. State's facilities website.

The building is named in honor of Progressive Era Southern editor and author Clarence Hamilton Poe, who by the age of 16, had won the attention of Leonidas Polk for his excellent writing skills, the school said.

"Poe promoted agriculture and education, and worked to enhance all aspects of rural life," according to N.C. State.

Poe Hall was built in 1971, according to the school's records.

"Polychlorinated biphenyls were developed in the 1940s and were used extensively in the manufacture of transformers, capacitors, and other heat transfer devices through the late 1970s," the EPA said.

PFAS: A guide to chemicals behind nonstick pans, cancer fears

'It definitely shook me a little bit,' NC State alumna says about reports connecting Poe Hall to cancer

N.C. State alumna Christie Lewis told FOX 10 in Phoenix how she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while attending the university around 2011 or 2012. Months later, Lewis was then diagnosed with angiosarcoma after seeing a lump on her neck, the TV station reported.

"And so just as I'm finishing up my finals and my papers, I'm going to see an endocrinologist and they're doing a biopsy of my neck, and that's traumatic," she said. "They don't sedate you or anything. They just kind of shove a huge needle into your throat and jab it around everywhere."

Lewis said she would have never made the connection to Poe Hall because she was the only one in her "cohort of classmates who had cancer" when they were in college, FOX 10 reported.

"I just thought that something was just wrong with my body," she said. "That something was wrong with me. I have four siblings, and everybody's so healthy except for me."

The connection between Poe Hall and cancer didn't come about until Lewis began looking at reports.

"Maybe my body isn't the problem," she said after seeing reports, according to FOX 10. "Maybe I was actually exposed to something that caused this. I don't know, it definitely shook me a little bit."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NC State's Poe Hall, PCBs, linked to over 150 cancer cases in students