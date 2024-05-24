Campus area declared safe after suspect armed with knife arrested

May 24—CHAMPAIGN — Safety alerts sent to the University of Illinois community this morning stated there is no longer a threat to the area of Third and Green streets after police arrested a suspect for armed robbery.

The first Illini-Alert alert sent at 1:37 a.m. stated that an armed robbery involving a knife had occurred at 110 East Chalmers in Champaign and asked people to avoid the area.

Another alert at 6:17 a.m. informed people to use caution near Third and Green for an armed subject with sharp objects in the area.

The public was still asked to avoid the area around 8 though police were on scene and had apparently "contained the suspect."

By 8:34, the emergency was over and it is now safe to resume regular activities in the area, the alerts said.