Camping banned at popular SLO County beach after visitors trashed it

Camping at a popular beach in northern San Luis Obispo County will be banned for the next two years while the U.S. Forest Service works on a new visitor management plan.

After a unanimous Thursday vote of approval by the California Coastal Commission, the U.S. Forest Service’s Monterey District will shut down overnight camping and campfires at San Carpoforo Creek Beach north of San Simeon.

San Carpoforo Creek Beach served as the only free camping spot along Highway 1 in the vicinity of the Big Sur coast.

Its popularity by campers had skyrocketed over recent years — leading to destruction of the beach’s once-pristine natural habitats, according to Los Padres National Forest’s Monterey District Ranger John “Fin” Eifert.

Eifert told The Tribune in a January interview that trash, human waste and illegal campfire rings leftover by visitors jeopardize the survival of the federally threatened western snowy plover that call San Carpoforo Creek Beach home. Other iconic wildlife, such as bald eagles and elephant seals, are also often spotted at the beach when it’s free of camping tents.

John “Fin” Eifert, district ranger with U.S. Forest Service, notes that driftwood burning at San Carpoforo Creek Beach is a fire hazard with nearby brush and damages endangered species habitat. Building and leaving fire rings is also illegal, Eifert said.

The Coastal Commission’s vote Thursday allowed the implementation of a forest order proposed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Under that forest order — set to go into effect immediately — camping and campfires are banned for two years.

Daytime visitors area still allowed and dogs must be kept on leashes, according to a Coastal Commission’s staff report.

As part of its approval of the forest order, the Coastal Commission laid out four conditions.

First, it required the Forest Service to submit information within a year regarding which rare, endangered or threatened plant species and vegetation communities exist at San Carpoforo Creek Beach.

Second, within 90 days the Forest Service must “ensure that a qualified biologist installs symbolic fencing (such as post and rope) at locations determined by the biologist that delineate areas of known or probable western snowy plover nesting habitat, along with signage requesting visitors to avoid these areas,” the commission staff report said.

During those 90 days, the Forest Service must also post signage that tells visitors about the snowy plovers and how to safely coexist on the beach with the birds.

An illegal campfire ring under the only cypress tree on San Carpoforo Creek Beach.

Third, the Forest Service must submit a report to the Commission every six months regarding how it is drafting the visitor use management plan for San Carpoforo Creek Beach.

The plan must have a goal “to ensure no net loss of coastal camping opportunities in a manner that is adequately protective of sensitive habitat areas and listed species,” the staff report said.

That could include creating designated camping spaces, creating safe fire rings, adding parking spaces and coordinating with other local, state and federal agencies to ensure the beach is monitored, according to the staff report.

Lastly, the Forest Service must invite any Native American tribes to be involved in drafting the visitor use management plan, the commission staff report said.

An unofficial sign at the highway asks people to pack out their trash. San Carpoforo Creek Beach has a small area managed by the U.S. Forest Service and in recent years campers have not respected the area leaving garbage and burning driftwood.

Camping ban supported by commissioners, residents, environmental organizations

During the Thursday meeting, commissioners expressed that they were in full support of the temporary camping and campfire bans, but were hopeful that the Forest Service could figure out a way to safely bring the activities back to San Carpoforo.

“I am concerned abut the loss of the camping, but I also completely agree with the Forest Service on the impacts to the coastal resources — I am very appreciative that they’re addressing it,” commissioner Caryl Hart said during the meeting.

The Forest Service’s proposed ban on camping went before the Coastal Commission with plenty of support from residents and environmental organizations.

“My brother and I see ourselves as stewards of this land and its surroundings,” Marlou Brown, owner of a property about a mile from San Carpoforo Creek Beach, wrote in a letter to the Coastal Commission. “We have done everything we can to maintain a safe and natural environment for plants and animals for over seven decades. We are counting on your help with the forest order for the San Carpoforo. We must stop further destruction to this amazing natural treasure.”

Among the other supporters of the temporary camping ban were San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson, the Center for Biological Diversity and Los Padres ForestWatch.

“We agree that a temporary closure is prudent while the visitor use management plan for the Monterey Ranger District is completed,” Los Padres ForestWatch’s Director of Conservation and Research Bryant Baker wrote in a letter to the Coastal Commission. “We support Coastal Commission staff’s recommended conditions and believe that, if properly implemented, the important goal of ‘no net loss’ of coastal camping opportunities in the Monterey Ranger District can be achieved.”