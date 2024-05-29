Camper service offering rentals to those with home damage after storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Fayetteville-based camper rental service is offering help to people whose homes were damaged by the storms.

The Elevated Outdoors will bring a camper to your front yard and can set up sewer, water and power, offering a living option to those who feel unsafe in their homes — whether that be due to down electrical lines, structural damage or flooding.

Pricing for a rental varies from $75 to $100 per night, changing depending on the size of the camper, how long it is rented for and whether or not pets will be staying inside, Casey Carroll, owner of The Elevated Outdoors said.

“When it happens in our own backyard and we’re able to help, obviously, with the lower price of not having the thousands of dollars of delivery fees, it really just helps us to remember our core values of why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Carroll said.

To sign up for the service, Carroll said to call 479-259-2267. He said there is a $45 background check fee, and The Elevated Outdoors has to coordinate with insurance companies as well.

In Northwest Arkansas, there are about 25 campers to rent but up to 100 in the Natural State that can be transported to affected areas, Carroll said. The campers range from 21 feet to 44 feet long.

For more disaster relief resources available in Benton County, you can visit the county’s website.

