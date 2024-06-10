Camper in La Verkin catches fire after apparent explosion

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) — Crews with Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a camper trailer before noon on Sunday, according to a social media post.

The homeowner told officials that they had heard an explosion while they were inside their house. The homeowner then saw that their camper was on fire when they went outside, according to officials.

A photo of a camper trailer after a fire was extinguished. Crews with Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a camper trailer before noon on June 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

A fire truck from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue sits on a street on June 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, the homeowner was able to put out most of the fire by the time personnel responded to the scene.

“Our crews arrived on scene within a few minutes and made sure the fire was completely out and checked for any extension into the rest of the trailer,” Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said on social media.

There were no reported injuries after the incident. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, three different engines responded, as well as the La Verkin City Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.

