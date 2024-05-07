Campbellsville University campus murder update: Charles Escalera pleads not guilty

The 21-year-old Campbellsville University student charged with murdering a fellow student in his dorm room late February pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all charges in Taylor Circuit Court.

Charles Escalera faces multiple charges, including felony counts of murder and third-degree burglary in Taylor County as well as additional charges of burglary and fleeing or evading police — both in the second degree — in Green Circuit Court. With his bond set at $1 million in the Taylor Circuit Court case, he is currently in custody at the Taylor County Detention Center.

During his Tuesday arraignment, Escalera was appointed a public defender.

Feb. 24, Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, was found unresponsive shortly after midnight in his dorm room at Campbellsville University. He was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

That afternoon, law enforcement began searching for Escalera to serve a murder warrant. He was later found inside a barn near the Green/Taylor county line and arrested by Kentucky State Police. In his arrest citation, police say Escalera admitted to breaking into the residence and taking food.

Escalera, who also goes by "Zeke," was listed as a member of the Campbellsville University men's wrestling team in 2021 and 2022. Kilman was a member of the team's 2023-2024 roster.

A GoFundMe has been launched following Kilman's death to cover funeral costs and expenses, including transporting Kilman back to his home state of Montana. The fundraiser has raised more than $75,800.

Escalera's next court appearance is scheduled for July 9.

