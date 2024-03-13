ASHFORD — A 39-year-old Campbellsport woman is seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Ashford.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies and emergency crews from Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, Campbellsport First Responders and City of Fond du Lac Fire Department responded near the intersection of County W and County BB for a vehicle on its side in the road, with the driver trapped inside.

Crews extricated the driver safely, and a Flight for Life helicopter flew her to Froedtert Hospital. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, but said initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on County BB, approaching County W, when the driver began to leave the roadway before the curve. The vehicle traveled into the east ditch, striking a culvert and becoming airborne, before rolling several times and coming to rest in the roadway.

Failure to maintain control and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated-first offense.

Emergency personnel shut down County W between Spring Drive and Rolling Drive for approximately two hours. Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Campbellsport woman injured in Fond du Lac County rollover crash