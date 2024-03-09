Campbell Volunteer Fire Department firefighter dies

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the off-duty passing of firefighter Clint Wright. Clint dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community, both on and off duty. His bravery, dedication, and selflessness will forever be remembered. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Clint. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew you. We’ll take it from here.”

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department