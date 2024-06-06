Campbell man charged with menacing a police officer after allegedly firing rifle shots

A Campbell man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly firing a rifle outside his Savona-Campbell Road residence and threatening to get another firearm to use against a responding Steuben County Deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Raymond M. Burns, 32, of Campbell, was charged with menacing a police officer, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Police responded to investigate a report of a person discharging a firearm and shouting on Savona-Campbell Road.

Burns allegedly fired several rifle shots outside his residence. After being contacted by a sheriff's deputy, he then allegedly threatened to get another firearm to use against responding police, said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, who added Burns attempted to enter his residence to do so before being taken into custody.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court in Bath and released on his own recognizance. Burns will reappear in Campbell Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

More: Who is gaining, losing population in Steuben County, Corning area? See latest estimates.

A menacing a police officer conviction carries a sentence of two to seven years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Campbell man charged after allegedly firing rifle, threatening deputy