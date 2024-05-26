Campbell man arrested for ‘randomly’ punching 75-year-old in the face

(KRON) — The Campbell Police Department arrested Nicholas Hosteter, a 25-year-old Campbell resident, on Saturday in connection to a previous incident of him punching a 75-year-old man in the face on Friday. Hosteter was also arrested for kicking an officer during his arrest, police said.

On Friday, at about 11:20 a.m., CPD officers responded to reports of battery in the area of Inwood Drive and Elam Avenue. Officers learned that around two hours earlier, a 75-year-old man was “randomly punched in the face while taking a walk,” CPD said.

When the 75-year-old victim and his family returned to the area to look for surveillance cameras, they encountered the suspect again, who attempted to fight the family before leaving, police said.

On Saturday morning, officers contacted Hosteter’s parents. With their help, Hosteter was arrested when he was leaving his residence. During his arrest, however, he attempted to resist by kicking an officer, police said.

Hosteter has since been booked into Santa Clara County jail on two counts of elder abuse and for battery on an officer, police said.

“We cannot thank our community enough for their partnership in incidents like these. We can assure you that our officers are working diligently to investigate these incidents to the full extent,” CPD said.

