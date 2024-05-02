Campaign underway in Wapakoneta to support law enforcement

May 2—WAPAKONETA — Canned goods may be exchanged for blue light bulbs as part of a campaign currently underway in Wapakoneta to recognize local law enforcement.

Canned goods are being accepted at the office of the Auglaize County Commissioners, 209 S. Blackhoof St., and at Auglaize Embroidery, 4 N. Wood St., through May 17.

All canned goods (no glass items will be accepted) will be delivered to Mercy Unlimited and God's Storehouse. The collection will continue until May 17 or whenever the supply of blue light bulbs runs out, whichever comes first.

A "Light Ohio Blue" promotion will be held statewide from May 12-18 during which residents are asked to place the blue bulbs on display to support law enforcement officers.