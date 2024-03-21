New campaign to help business leaders sell the best of Baton Rouge, draw more young workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National statistics show Louisiana is one of the top states with people moving away. To combat that locally, a marketing campaign launching soon in Baton Rouge is designed to attract more young professionals to the area and add their talents to the community.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge are coordinating for the Better in BTR initiative. It will target Southeastern states to show everything Baton Rouge has to offer with social media and web elements.

“We’ve mostly been looking at areas that, of course, young professionals are tapped into, which is going to be the digital space,” said Morgan Almeida, senior vice president of marketing for BRAC.

Report: Baton Rouge young professionals earn more than other metro areas

The campaign is part of a broader effort to bring in people.

“(We’re) specifically hoping to grow the young professional population by 5%,” Almeida said.

A website will allow Baton Rouge businesses to easily find resources to share with prospective hires and push social media posts. People also will see ads when scrolling online.

“A marketing campaign, we are very aware, is not the only thing that is somehow going to magically attract all of these individuals here, but it is one key component,” Almeida said.

Everything will officially be online in April after a kick-off event.

“If we want more business investment in the community, we have to be able to have the talent available for them to want to move here,” Almeida said.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.