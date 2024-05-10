New campaign aims to reduce the foster family shortage in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to foster care agencies across Northwest Arkansas, the shortage of foster families is increasingly getting worse, and one campaign aims to prevent the growing problem.

“There are several nights a month where children are literally sleeping in an office,” said Brandy Shioyama, county coordinator for the C.A.L.L. in Northwest Arkansas.

The C.A.L.L. in Northwest Arkansas is a nonprofit organization that provides counseling, training, and clothing for foster and adoptive families. Shioyama says there was a time in Arkansas when there were enough foster families.

“We do know that COVID did impact a lot of different things. One of the things it did impact was people stepping into foster care,” said Shioyama.

According to Shioyama, there are approximately 450 children in foster care in Northwest Arkansas alone. She says placing older children or teens with a foster family has always been difficult.

However, currently, it’s difficult to place any child with a foster family.

Walton-owned real-estate business buys 2,700 acres in Bella Vista

“It’s not a matter of age at this point. At this point, we just don’t have enough homes. We don’t have enough beds for a four-year-old let alone a 14-year-old,” said Shioyama.

According to Kate Lunsford, community engagement director for Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, it can be stressful offering a home to a potential foster child.

“You never know when a child is going to be placed with you. You could have only hours to prepare. So, if you are working a full-time job that’s difficult to do,” said Lunsford.

This is why Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is launching a new campaign to encourage more families to foster children. The campaign Every Child Arkansas is asking the health care, education, and business industries to support an employee’s decision to become a foster parent.

“It’s exciting to see that they are encouraging businesses to work with foster families to provide that time off if they are going through training or if they’ve had a first placement,” said Lunsford.

However, Shioyama is not sure how much of an impact the campaign will have in Northwest Arkansas.

“I think in a lot of parts of the state it will be helpful. But Northwest Arkansas is pretty blessed with businesses, and corporations, and employers that are sensitive to the topic of foster care and parenting in general,” said Shioyama.

Both Shioyama and Lunsford hope the new recruitment campaign will be a success.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.