Camp Verde teen pleads guilty to negligent homicide, vehicle theft in 2022 killing

CAMP VERDE — Yavapai County teen Moses Pozza has pled guilty to negligent homicide and theft of means of transportation in the November 2022 killing of 62-year-old Keith McKinney in a remote area near Camp Verde.

Pozza will be sentenced in Yavapai County Superior Court on May 6.

The felonies carry a minimum sentence of two and a half years and one and a half years and a maximum of seven years and three years, respectively.

The plea deal stipulates that for the count of negligent homicide, Pozza will be placed on supervised probation for three years after being required to remain in custody for one year starting on the date of his sentencing. He will not receive any credit for time served since his arrest almost two years ago.

As to the charge of theft of McKinney's vehicle, Pozza will be placed on supervised probation for five years and will be required to complete a behavioral health assessment and be screened for mental health court, according to the plea agreement. Mental health court in Yavapai County is a post-conviction program intended "to support participants (seriously mentally ill probation clients) in achieving stability and crime free lives."

In addition to completing 100 hours of community service, Pozza is also prohibited from contacting McKinney's family.

On Dec. 28, 2022, Pozza, then 16, told law enforcement that he shot and killed McKinney for "trying to get with his sister," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. He later took detectives to a remote area off Salt Mine Road, where they found the man's body.

According to the sheriff's office, Pozza said he contacted the victim, who was known to his family, after he found out about McKinney's intentions with his younger sister. He asked McKinney to pick him up, under the guise of a hunting trip, in order to confront him, the sheriff's office said.

According to detectives, the teen said he took all the guns from the man's car before abandoning it. While walking home, he ditched one of the weapons in the desert, which YCSO later retrieved. He then took the remaining guns back to his home.

Pozza reportedly confessed to the killing after a family member found a gun in his room on Christmas Day and inquired about it.

Prior to the plea deal, Pozza was originally charged with one count each of first-degree murder; theft of means of transportation; minor in possession of a firearm; criminal damage; and theft.

Reach the reporter at LLatch@gannett.com.

The Republic’s coverage of northern Arizona is funded, in part, with a grant from Report for America. To support regional Arizona news coverage like this, make a tax-deductible donation at supportjournalism.azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Camp Verde teen pleads guilty to negligent homicide for 2022 killing