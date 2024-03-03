Camp Jackson fire station struck by gunfire for third time this year

On Saturday, the Camp Jackson fire station in Cahokia Heights was struck by gunfire for the third time this year.

Assistant fire chief Sharon Davis said Illinois State Police determined in a previous investigation that the station had been hit by ricocheting bullets from target practice in the area. She thinks that’s what happened again.

Davis estimated that over 300 shots were fired Saturday. She said no one was injured and the station didn’t have any major damage this time. She thinks the building’s brick exterior was hit.

In the last two incidents, bullets came through the glass of the station’s front bay doors on New Year’s Eve and again in late January. Davis previously told the BND that a firefighter was almost hit in the New Year’s Eve incident.

The fire station is located in a residential area. Davis said police officers investigating Saturday’s gunfire couldn’t find any shell casings at the fire station, but nearby homeowners had some on their front porches.

Law enforcement agencies couldn’t immediately be reached Saturday for additional information about the investigation.