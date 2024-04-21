Camp Gladiator collecting water for East Texas first responders

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Fire Department has announced that Camp Gladiator is collecting bottle water and Gatorade to be donated to local first responders.

Tyler to show family-friendly movies at Bergfeld Park

“The upcoming summer months will have the potential for increased temperatures and increased fire activity. It will be a priority for local First Responders to ensure they stay properly hydrated to combat heat stress related illnesses.” Peter M. Riley, Fire Chief at Bullard Fire Department

Cheif Riley and Kaitlyn with Camp Gladiator. Photo courtesy of Bullard Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Bullard Fire Department.

Camp Gladiator will be donating the collected drinks and any monetary donations to Bullard Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department and Tyler Fire Department on May 14 at a boot camp.

To donate, call Kaitlyn Williams with Camp Gladiator at 903-238-6373, or email her at kaitlynwilliams@campgladiator.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.