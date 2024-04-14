Camp Clark welcomes future Marines for special training event

NEVADA, Mo. — Hundreds of future Marines from several states are calling Camp Clark in Nevada home for a few days.

Over 400 are taking part in the United States Marine Corps All Hands Pool Function Training.

Future Marines – also known as “poolees” – arrived at “Camp Clark” on Friday from locations all across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.

This weekend – future Marines will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what the actual boot camp training looks like – by going through various written and strength tests.

“So, I think the most significant thing about this training is that my one responsibility is to ensure that they’re prepared mentally, physically, emotionally for the rigors of recruit training down at Marine Corps, Recruit Depot, San Diego. And so, what this does is this gives them an opportunity to interact with drill instructors firsthand – so that they’re not surprised by anything that occurs on the depo,” said Maj. Rick Hayeck, U.S. Marines Commanding Officer of Recruiting Station – Kansas City.

Future Marines also get the chance to experience Ready to Eat meals – commonly referred to as MREs.

