Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden announce surprise birth of baby boy

The stork has arrived with another bundle of joy for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

The “Shrek” star, 51, and Good Charlotte musician, 45, shared a joint Instagram post on Friday announcing the birth of baby boy Cardinal. The news came as a surprise as no one knew the couple were expecting.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” the pair captioned the post. “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!”

While the couple said they would not be sharing photos of their son for the sake of “safety and privacy,” they made sure to confirm that he’s “really cute.”

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” they continued. “Sending much love from our fam to yours.”

At the start of 2020, ahead of the fifth anniversary of their wedding — which fans only learned about four years after the fact — the famously private duo announced they had welcomed daughter Raddix, who was reportedly born via surrogate.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they said at the time. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in January 2015, having met the previous May and gotten engaged over the holiday season.

In 2022, the “My Best Friend’s Wedding” star credited the musician with having “really taught me to value myself a lot more.”

“With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in,” she told “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast at the time. “Nothing else comes before this. It’s not hard to do because [our marriage is] the most valuable thing I have.”