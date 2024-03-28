Get your cameras ready: 'Love the Cov' sculpture installed on Covington Riverfront Commons

Get your phone cameras ready. A new photo-worthy sculpture just made its debut at Covington's riverfront.

The "Love the Cov" sculpture was installed Wednesday at Riverfront Commons as part of a larger initiative to integrate art along the multi-use path, Southbank Partners announced in a news release.

The sculpture is described as a "large but playful take on Covington's popular 'Cov' nickname." The installation features 10-foot-tall block letters for the "C" and "V" and a 12-foot-tall red heart that stands in for an "O."

Banz Studios, an art studio and gallery based in Cincinnati, oversaw the installation process and worked with Indianapolis-based artists Owens + Crawley, who created the sculpture.

Southbank Partners, a Northern Kentucky regional economic development nonprofit, commissioned the sculpture with support from the tourist information center meetNKY and the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky as a gift to the city.

According to a post from the city of Covington's official Facebook page, Banz Studios Senior Art Consultant Chelsea Tucker said she received inspiration for the sculpture while visiting her hometown.

“I visit Chicago a lot, I’m from around there, and they have an art walk along a neighborhood,” Tucker said. “I talked to Will Weber [Southbank Partners President & CEO] and came up with a couple of concepts, and this is one of the first concepts he really liked, so this is going to be the first of what is hopefully many along the riverfront.”

"Tucker said the goal was to have something interactive, and they hope that people will be inspired to stand beneath the letters — beneath the heart, which is why they made it so large — and maybe sit on the 'C,'" the post reads.

"We’re pretty sure we’re not the only ones envisioning lots of engagement photos in that heart-shaped 'V,'" the city of Covington added in the post.

The sculpture is located on Covington Plaza, with the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline serving as its backdrop.

Riverfront Commons is the signature project of Southbank Partners. The plan for the multi-use path, which is already partially completed, is a 20-mile continuous corridor along the Ohio River that connects multiple Northern Kentucky river cities from Devou Park to Pendery Park.

