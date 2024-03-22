Cameras coming to Mount Holly greenway following safety concerns

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cameras are going to go up along a Mount Holly greenway after safety concerns were reported along a trail.

The City Council recently voted to install cameras along a trail at Tuckaseege Park. City officials say more than 33,000 people visited the 1.2-mile River Hawk Greenway last year.

Two-year-old Zyan coasts around the park with ease, but his mom doesn’t always feel so comfortable.

“In the wintertime, I avoid this place,” said Fernanda Carvelho, Zyan’s mom.

She has a guard dog.

“He can bark if he hears something wrong,” said Carvelho. “He’s going to bark a lot.”

But something’s missing.

“I don’t go so far because I don’t feel safe because you cannot see many people around,” said Carvelho.

Carvelho only enjoys Tuckaseege Park to a point. She goes far enough to see the beautiful view along the greenway, and then she turns around if she doesn’t see other parkgoers out and about.

“The people in Mount Holly love this greenway. We want it safe, we want others to come use it,” said Julia James, a member of Friends of the Greenway.

The community pushed City Council to add cameras along the trail, in addition to the ones already in the parking lot, after police received reports from women about a man following them along the greenway.

“It’s really been a community effort,” said James.

Mount Holly city leaders listened to the concerns. Five new cameras will be put up along the trail.

“For our safety, the camera’s going to be great,” said Carvelho.

“I think as long as everybody’s doing the right thing and they’re staying out of trouble, they should feel safe, that they have big brother watching over them,” said Nalander Melton, who walks along the greenway.

The extra protection will help Zyan’s mom relax.

“We’re going to try and enjoy the summertime,” said Carvelho. “I will love it because I feel like someone will help me, you know to watch me all the time,” said Carvelho.

The City of Mount Holly expects to purchase the cameras in the next few weeks and get them up soon after that.

