Camera hidden in Starbucks restroom films over 90 visitors as young as 4, CA cops say

A camera found hidden beneath a sink in a Starbucks restroom recorded at least 91 visitors, including young children, California police reported.

The “extremely graphic” videos show people from ages 4 to 85 using the restroom from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30, San Jose police said in a March 20 news release. The Starbucks is in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue in San Jose.

Someone discovered the camera the next day and notified police, the release said.

In a statement to KRON, Starbucks called the incident “deeply disturbing” and pledged to continue working with authorities.

McClatchy News reached out to Starbucks for comment on March 21 and was awaiting a response.

Following an investigation, police arrested Louie Juarez Jr., 35, of San Jose, on March 15 on charges of possessing child pornography, installment of a hidden surveillance camera with audio, possessing high capacity magazines, possessing an assault rifle and possessing an unregistered firearm.

A search prior to the arrest found 20 firearms, high capacity magazines and other micro-cameras, police said.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact detectives at 4583@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102. Anonymous tips can be left at 408-947-7807.

Car of missing California woman found abandoned in Arizona desert, cops say

Pastor pays two hit men $40,000 to kill daughter’s boyfriend, California police say

Chaos erupts in court as accused killer stabs attorney with pen, California cops say