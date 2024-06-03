Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak closed this week due to excessive heat warning

Trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will close June 5-7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. due to excessive heat, Phoenix officials said Monday.

The closures followed an excessive heat warning from Wednesday morning through Friday night issued by the National Weather Service. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to range from 108 to 113 degrees on those days.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network defines an excessive heat warning in Arizona as a period of two to three days with temperatures above 90 degrees. City officials decided to prohibit hiking on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak during excessive heat warnings in April. They also recommended avoiding all city trails during excessive heat warnings.

For those who hike in warm weather, city officials recommend bringing plenty of water, hiking with others, following designated trails and tracking the weather before heading out.

Over 200 hikers are rescued from Arizona desert trails and parks yearly.

More information on trail closures and excessive heat hiking safety tips are at phoenix.gov/parks/trails.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak will close due to heat in Phoenix