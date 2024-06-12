‘Came out of nowhere’: Man dies after June 2 stabbing on Kansas City’s Prospect Avenue

A man stabbed June 2 on Prospect Avenue has died, Kansas City police said Wednesday.

Before the man’s death, police arrested a suspect, a Kansas City man, at the scene, and he faces a pair of charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Prospect Avenue on a reported “cutting” around 8 a.m. June 2, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. Investigators found a man who was suffering from apparent stab wounds, and medical personnel took the man to a hospital for treatment.

On June 7, police learned the victim had died. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, Gonzalez said.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Ronald E. Moore, 51, of Kansas City, was arrested at the scene, and Jackson County prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Moore’s bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.

Michael Mansur, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, said Wednesday the charges would be reviewed in light of the victim’s death.

Moore does not have an attorney listed in court records. He was screened for a public defender and was found to be ineligible, according to court records. Moore is appealing that finding and is scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning.

‘Came out of nowhere’

Police found a black folding knife and a large amount of blood inside a bus shelter at the Gregory Boulevard-Prospect Avenue intersection, and Moore was found at the scene with blood on his clothing and hands and a laceration on one of his palms, according to court documents.

A witness who knew the victim told a detective they and others had been at the bus shelter when the victim’s roommate, Moore, began to attack the victim. The witness said Moore “came out of nowhere,” adding that there was no argument or words between the two before the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head. Moore walked away, returned and stabbed him again, the witness said.

The witness yelled, “You’re gonna kill him!” and Moore reportedly said, “I want him to die!” court documents state.

Another witness who was at the bus stop said she had turned away from the victim but saw him “fly off” a bench. He was bleeding, and people there helped him back onto the bench. Moore, she said, was angry they helped the victim, and began to punch him. The witness said Moore walked away but returned and stabbed the victim in the neck roughly 20 times.

The man’s death is the 67th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. The city had seen 84 homicides by this time last year, the deadliest year in Kansas City’s recorded history.