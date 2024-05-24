It came down to one vote — see if Astor or Texas Flame won Best Steak in Bracket Showdown

The Caller-Times asked readers to vote to decide which local restaurant in Corpus Christi serves the best steak.

The community voted, and the top 14 went to a top 7, then to a top 4 and then a top 2.

After a collective 1,624 votes from Monday through Thursday, The Astor Restaurant took home the crown as Best Steak as voted by the people. It is located at 5533 Leopard St.

In a nail-biting race to the title, The Astor beat Texas Flame Steakhouse by one vote. The Astor received 546 votes and Texas Flame got 545.

Co-owners Maria and Mihail Chryssos pose for a photo at The Astor Restaurant Friday, May 24, 2024. The Astor was voted as the Best Steak in the Caller-Times Bracket Showdown by readers.

Co-owner Maria Chryssos said winning the title means a lot to her family and employees.

The Astor has been in Corpus Christi since 1957 and will celebrate its 68th anniversary on Monday, May 27.

"We’re honored and humbled to have been voted the best steakhouse in Corpus Christi," Chryssos said. "We’re grateful for the loyalty and support of our amazing customers who made this achievement possible. Our longterm success is a testament to our passion, hard work and dedication to our customers and community."

A steak rests under a heating lamp at The Astor Restaurant Friday, May 24, 2024.

Chryssos said the restaurant started with her grandfather and uncle. Over the years, ownership has changed, but family has always been at the forefront.

"My husband and I have been here for 50 years," Chryssos said. "I started working here when I was 17, and I'm 65. My husband was 28, and he's 74. We want to retire, but we're not ready yet."

She said as a landmark of Corpus Christi, The Astor would not be anything without its dedicated employees who have been the backbone of the business.

From left (clockwise), Pedro Ybarra, Robert Benavides, Maria Chryssos, Mihail Chryssos, Omar Mendoza, Marie Garcia, Debbie Guevara and Gloria Garza pose for a photo at The Astor Restaurant Friday, May 24, 2024. The Astor was voted as the Best Steak in the Caller-Times Bracket Showdown by readers.

Chryssos said it was no surprise The Astor took home the crown.

"We know we have the best steaks," Chryssos said. "Our customers tell us everyday they've never tasted a steak flavored like that before. We take pride in our work."

While retirement is not in sight at the moment, Chryssos promised The Astor will continue to serve high-quality steaks and service.

Pedro Ybarra glazes a dish at The Astor Restaurant Friday, May 24, 2024.

"We will always make every experience unforgettable here," Chryssos said. "This title honors four generations and legacy of our deceased founders who paved the way for our success. Winning represents the excellence they strived for from day one."

The Astor Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit astorrestaurant.com.

Next month, readers can vote to see who will take home the crown of Best Frozen Treats in the Frozen Sweets Bracket Showdown.

