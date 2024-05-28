Camden man who got meth in the mail receives prison term

CAMDEN — A city man who allegedly used the mail to supply his drug operation has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.

Michael Venditti, 39, of Camden obtained more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine through U.S. Postal Service parcel deliveries from March through September 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators arrested Venditti with a ruse in September 2021, after a drug-detection dog reacted to a package that arrived in South Jersey from California.

The package held about eight pounds of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators replaced most of the meth with a sham material and applied a "theft-detection powder" to the contents.

Postal inspectors delivered the parcel to a Gloucester Township address, then watched as a man carried it into an apartment, emerged with a backpack and duffle bag, and drove to a Camden home.

Investigators entered the city house about four hours later to find the package empty on a table.

Venditti was arrested when he emerged from a bathroom. The package's contents were scattered across the floor, including the base of the toilet, the complaint alleges.

Police also seized $29,000 and drug paraphernalia from the house.

Venditti pleaded guilty in May 2023 to conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler sentenced Venditti to a 171-month term on May 16 in Camden federal court.

He also ordered Venditti to forfeit the $29,000 found in the Camden home.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael Venditti was arrested after a ruse by investigators