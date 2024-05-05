Camden County urges residents to take action during Hurricane Preparedness Week May 5-11

With Hurricane Preparedness Week set to commence from May 5-11, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a call to action.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Camden County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is urging all residents to gear up for the upcoming hurricane season, slated to begin on June 1, 2024.

“This hurricane season is predicted to be very active, and we want to encourage all Camden County residents to join us in taking action now to ensure the safety of their families, homes, and businesses,” emphasized Emergency Management Director Chuck White. “Whether you are new to Camden or you have been here your entire life, it is important to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.”

White stressed the importance of readiness, noting that even a single storm could profoundly impact the community.

Colorado State University’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research predictions point to an exceptionally active Atlantic Hurricane Season, with estimates of up to 23 named storms.

Throughout the week, Camden County EMA will disseminate crucial information on various aspects of preparedness, including assessing risks, prepping before the hurricane season, understanding forecast data, evacuation procedures, safety precautions during storms, and post-storm measures.

Residents can stay updated with specific tips and guidance on Camden County EMA’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. Additionally, comprehensive resources on hurricane preparedness are available on the official websites of Camden County EMA and the National Weather Service.

As hurricane season looms, Camden County residents are urged to safeguard themselves and their communities against potential threats.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.