Is Camden’s aquarium best in the nation? You can help decide its fate

CAMDEN - The Adventure Aquarium on the Camden Waterfront is in the running for USA Today's Best Readers' Choice Awards for top Aquarium.

The Adventure Aquarium finished fourth in last year’s listing.

The aquarium is home to over 15,000 sea creatures in more than 2 million gallons of water with their stars in the forms of the world's smallest species of penguins, hippos and many more creatures.

Adventure Aquarium will bring back its popular shark encounter and live dive shows in time for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week.”

The Adventure Aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

As of April 16, the Adventure Aquarium is in fifth place. Voting continues through noon May 13. The winners will be announced a week later.

You can vote for the Adventure Aquarium on 10best.usatoday.com.

Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Adventure Aquarium in Camden looking to finish as best aquarium.