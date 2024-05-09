Camby man sentenced for the 2022 fatal shooting of his sister during argument

INDIANAPOLIS — A Camby man has been sentenced to prison for his sister’s killing that police say stemmed from an argument about living arrangements.

On Thursday, Krystopher Monroe was ordered to spend 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2022 killing of his sibling, Ashlee Atkins.

As part of a plea deal he entered in April, Monroe’s murder charge was dropped.

Detectives in charging documents stated the shooting was preceded by an argument between the siblings about Monroe living with Atkins, 37, and her four children at the time “for free.”

Gunshots were fired during the disagreement, court records stated. The four children were inside the home, in the 8700 block of Hosta Way, at the time.

Indianapolis police officers who responded to the home arrested Monroe, who was still at the scene. During interviews with detectives, Monroe called the shooting an accident.

Police said a family member who did not witness the shooting told officers Monroe could be “hot headed” and had pointed a gun at Atkins before during a vacation years earlier.

Camby man sentenced in fatal shooting of his sister